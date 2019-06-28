President Donald Trump candidly riffed about “fake news” and joked about making reporters leave the room as he sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Japan on Friday.

“Get rid of them. Fake news is a great term, isn’t it?” Trump asked Putin, who smiled and nodded along. “You don’t have this problem in Russia but we do.”

“We also have [fake news],” Putin said while replying to Trump in English. “It’s the same.”

While Trump attacking the press has been a cornerstone of his presidential rhetoric, belittling reporters to Putin — whose country has witnessed the murder of 26 reporters since his taking office, per data compiled by the Committee to Protect Journalists — appears to set a new standard in his war against the media.

In Trump’s other comments with Putin, he told the press that it was “none of your business” what the two leaders discussed. An NBC reporter asked Trump if he plans on requesting that Russia stay out of the 2020 race, to which Trump said, “Yes, of course I will.”

“Don’t meddle in the election, please,” the president playfully added to Putin while waving his finger, prompting a chuckle from the Russian leader and a smile from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was seated to the side in the room.

“We’ve had great meetings. We’ve had a very, very good relationship,” Trump added. “And we look forward to spending some very good time together. A lot of very positive things are going to come out of the relationship.”

Watch above, via CNN.

