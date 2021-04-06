comScore Trump Attacks Georgia Election Law as 'Too Weak and Soft'

By Josh FeldmanApr 6th, 2021, 7:56 pm

Former President Donald Trump continued attacking Georgia’s new election law… for being “too weak.”

Trump, you may remember, repeatedly attacked Governor Brian Kemp as he pushed numerous baseless claims about the 2020 election for months. Trump even said in January, days before the Capitol riots, that he will return to Georgia to campaign against the governor.

Fast-forward to this week, and Trump has now twice attacked the governor over the law because he doesn’t think it goes far enough.

“Georgia’s election reform law is far too weak and soft,” Trump said in a new statement Tuesday, “to ensure real ballot integrity!”

One particular complaint he brought up is that “far too many days are given to vote.”

He continued attacking Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, saying they “should have eliminated no-excuse, widespread mass Mail-In voting” among other things.

“Kemp also caved to the radical left-wing woke mob who threatened to call him racist if he got rid of weekend voting. Well, he kept it, and they still call him racist!” Trump added.

