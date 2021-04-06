Former President Donald Trump continued attacking Georgia’s new election law… for being “too weak.”

Trump, you may remember, repeatedly attacked Governor Brian Kemp as he pushed numerous baseless claims about the 2020 election for months. Trump even said in January, days before the Capitol riots, that he will return to Georgia to campaign against the governor.

Fast-forward to this week, and Trump has now twice attacked the governor over the law because he doesn’t think it goes far enough.

“Georgia’s election reform law is far too weak and soft,” Trump said in a new statement Tuesday, “to ensure real ballot integrity!”

One particular complaint he brought up is that “far too many days are given to vote.”

He continued attacking Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, saying they “should have eliminated no-excuse, widespread mass Mail-In voting” among other things.

“Kemp also caved to the radical left-wing woke mob who threatened to call him racist if he got rid of weekend voting. Well, he kept it, and they still call him racist!” Trump added.

Trump has made a lot of statements about Georgia that aren't really worth the coverage. But this one is illustrative, because it lays out where he stands: Cut back (or totally eliminate?) early in-person voting, scrapping no-excuse mail voting, and apparently end weekend voting pic.twitter.com/ckfTb5jZPO — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) April 6, 2021

The name I crossed out is the name of a poll worker who has been at the center of a conspiracy theory. It is very public, obviously, but not adding to that — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) April 6, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]