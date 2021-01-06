comScore

Trump Complains About US Election Process in Unhinged Twitter Frenzy: ‘Worse Than That of Third World Countries’

By Sarah RumpfJan 6th, 2021, 9:51 am

Ladies and Gentlemen, we have only fourteen more days of President Donald Trump airing his grievances on Twitter. Well, he’ll probably still continue to complain via tweet after January 20, but he won’t be president any longer. The subject of Wednesday morning’s venting of the presidential spleen was the Senate runoffs in Georgia, which look very favorable for the Democrats.

The networks called the race late Tuesday night for Raphael Warnock (D) over Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), and Jon Ossoff (D) has a several thousand vote lead over Sen. David Perdue (R), with the ballots that remain to be counted from mainly Democratic-leaning areas.

If the two Democrats’ leads hold, that will flip control of the Senate over to the Democrats. With the House narrowly held by Democrats as well, President-elect Joe Biden will have an easier time passing legislation and getting his nominees approved.

Trump’s unceasing baseless claims of election fraud were viewed by many as undermining Georgia Republican voters’ confidence in the election and depressing turnout. Unsurprisingly, Trump did not take the apparent double losses in the Peach State — or the fingers of blame being pointed his way — well at all.

Trump responded with a string of morning tweets that swiftly drew the Twitter fact-checking labels, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.” He complained about fraud (which his lawyers have been unable to prove in dozens of state and federal lawsuits), claimed that Vice President Mike Pence can somehow reject the Electoral College votes (he can’t), called the American election process “worse than that of third world countries.”

