Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling placed the blame for any potential Republican failings on the Georgia Senate run-off elections on President Donald Trump.

Appearing on CNN amid Tuesday election returns, reporter Amara Walker noted that Sterling had tweeted earlier Tuesday morning, “literally begging Georgians to go out and vote,” and support fellow members of his Republican party, Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

“If one of the Republican candidates or both lose their seats in the Senate, who would be to blame?” Walker asked Sterling.

“Well, I’ll speak for outside of my role working for the state,” Sterling clarified. “It’s the personal opinion that it will fall squarely on the shoulders of President Trump and his actions since November 3rd.”

When pressed why he says that, Sterling did not demur. “When you tell people your vote doesn’t count and has been stolen, and people start to believe that. Then you go to the two Senators and ask the Secretary to resign and trigger a civil war inside the Republican party when we need to unite, all of that stems from his decision-making since the November 3rd election.”

