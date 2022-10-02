For the past two years, former President Donald Trump has relentlessly — and baselessly — attacked the credibility of the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden. But now, the 45th president is going after the credibility of all future U.S. elections.

Speaking at a rally in Warren, MI on Saturday, Trump — in the middle of an unrelated rant — casually tossed out a truly dangerous bit of rhetoric.

“I don’t believe we’ll ever have a fair election again,” Trump said. “I don’t believe it.”

The remark was met with murmurs and even some scattered boos by the crowd in Michigan. One of the candidates Trump was supporting on Saturday — Republican Michigan gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon — has herself refused to commit to accepting the results of the 2022 election. And she’s one of a growing number of Republican candidates across the country undermining the credibility of the 2022 vote. Arizona’s Blake Masters, Alaska’s Kelly Tshibaka and Ohio’s J.D. Vance are just a few of the statewide party candidates around the country who are refusing to commit to accepting the 2022 results.

There is a measure of irony to Trump’s effort to undermine future elections in that — at this moment — he is currently holding a massive lead in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Though recent surveys show Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) gaining, Trump still holds a commanding lead in 2024 GOP primary polls. So with his comment on Saturday night, he — in effect — is discrediting an election which he’s currently on track to win by an enormous margin.

