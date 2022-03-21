Fox Business’ Stuart Varney pushed back on Donald Trump over the former president’s obsession with the 2020 election and his bogus claims that the contest was fraudulent.

Varney held a lengthy interview with Trump on Monday that he concluded by asking the ex-president what he thinks about his CPAC speeches getting banned on YouTube.

“Well they don’t like the truth,” Trump said before he digressed and started complaining the election was “rigged” (which it wasn’t).

“So look at all the hundreds of thousands of votes. They don’t like it and they ban it and of course, Fox is afraid to put it on,” Trump continued. His comment comes as Fox News is still caught up in defamation lawsuits for airing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being corrupted.

As Trump was making his comments, Varney interjected to suggest that the former president’s fixation on the 2020 election won’t help the GOP as it moves into future elections.

“If we go into 2022, the elections, and 2024, you’re still looking back to the election of 2020 saying that you really won, I don’t know if that’s very good for you or the Republican Party,” Varney said.

“I actually think it is good for me,” Trump responded, “and I think if we don’t put out all of the crooked things we know what they are, that you won’t win in ’22 and you won’t win in ’24 if we don’t get to it.”

“You think 2022 and 2024 are all about the 2020 election, really?” Varney replied with skepticism.

“No. I think for us to win the election we have to know how they cheated because otherwise, they will cheat again,” Trump retorted. “Nobody talks more about the future than I do but you have to learn from history also and you can’t let it happen again.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

