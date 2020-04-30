President Donald Trump is mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore. At least that appeared to be the case judging by a late-night Twitter screed in which he went after a number of cable news personalities who he feels have done him wrong. All this amid a deadly pandemic that has led to the deaths of roughly 60,000 Americans as a result of a global pandemic that he dismissed in its earliest days.

All recent presidents have had a contentious relationship with the press, though no has taken the conflict more personally than Trump, who is reported to be an obsessive consumer of cable news. While his minions try to claim that the president is too busy to watch television, Trump’s tweets tell a different story.

To wit, the commander in chief took issue with CNN’s coverage of recent news surrounding his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn who pled guilty for lying under oath, and new documents released that paint a different picture on how the FBI treated him:

.@CNN doesn’t want to speak about their persecution of General Michael Flynn & why they got the story so wrong. They, along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family. They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

But Trump was just getting going. In a series of tweets that evoke Archie Bunker yelling at the television, Trump pushed back on reports that he berated his campaign manager Brad Parscale over his flagging polls in the run up to his 2020 reelection bid:

Just told that Fake News @CNN is falsely reporting that I was recently shouting at my campaign manager over made up nonsense. Actually, he is doing a great job, I never shouted at him (been with me for years, including the 2016 win), & have no intention to do so. Just FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

Trump then turned to the 11pm host at MSNBC Brian Williams, or as Trump calls him “Lyin’ Brian Williams of MSDNC, a Concast Scam Company.”

Lyin’ Brian Williams of MSDNC, a Concast Scam Company, wouldn’t know the truth if it was nailed to his wooden forehead. Remember when he lied about his bravery in a helicopter? Totally made up story. He’s a true dummy who was thrown off Network News like a dog. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

Trump then pivoted from Williams to two of his other least favorite cable news personalities, CNN’s Don Lemon and Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough. He then tweeted a video edited to portray Brian Williams in the worst possible light.

I must admit that Lyin’ Brian Williams is, while dumber than hell, quite a bit smarter than Fake News @CNN “anchorman” Don Lemon, the “dumbest man on television”. Then you have Psycho Joe “What Ever Happened To Your Girlfriend?” Scarborough, another of the low I.Q. individuals! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

If a bloodstain was considered a “red badge of courage” for those fighting in the civil war, getting namechecked in a derisive matter on Trump’s Twitter feed is likely the same for those in the media who are aiming to speak truth to power. This is why Williams, Lemon, and Scarborough likely take Trump’s digs with a great deal of pride.

Nearly 62,000 Americans have died as a result of the coronavirus and projections currently predict roughly 13,000 more to die. And yet, judging by these tweets at least, the President of the United States appears to be more focused on his TV coverage than working to protect the citizens he was elected to lead.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]