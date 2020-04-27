comScore

White House Now on Crusade to Prove Trump is Too Busy to Watch News Coverage He’s Tweeting About

By Charlie NashApr 27th, 2020, 2:24 pm
The White House is on a crusade this week to prove that President Donald Trump is way too busy to watch cable news all day after the New York Times reported that he watches the major news networks all morning.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told the New York Post on Sunday, “I can tell you that the biggest concern I have as a new chief of staff is making sure he gets some time to get a quick bite to eat.”

“I can tell you that he will go back in and have a lunch just off the Oval Office and more times than not it is interrupted by several phone calls,” Meadows insisted. “If he gets more than 10 minutes of time in a given day, I haven’t seen in the five weeks I’ve been here.”

An extra unnamed White House official also claimed, “There are times when lunch isn’t even a thought… A lot of time there’s either no time for lunch or there is 10 minutes for lunch.”

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany even appeared on Fox News, and once confronted with Meadows’ statement, also said, “I watch this president get up early in the morning and work until late in the evening.”

These responses came after the New York Times reported last Thursday that the president “arrives in the Oval Office these days as late as noon, when he is usually in a sour mood after his morning marathon of television.”

“He has been up in the White House master bedroom as early as 5 a.m. watching Fox News, then CNN, with a dollop of MSNBC thrown in for rage viewing,” the Times report continued, claiming, “He makes calls with the TV on in the background, his routine since he first arrived at the White House.”

Since the beginning of his presidency, President Trump has also been known to make statements on news and topics which had only just been discussed on cable news minutes before.

This routine has continued during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, just hours after disputing the New York Times’ report on his cable news habits, the president went on a Twitter storm against Fox News’ most recent coverage and the network’s hosts.

Watch above via Fox News.

