The White House is on a crusade this week to prove that President Donald Trump is way too busy to watch cable news all day after the New York Times reported that he watches the major news networks all morning.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told the New York Post on Sunday, “I can tell you that the biggest concern I have as a new chief of staff is making sure he gets some time to get a quick bite to eat.”

“I can tell you that he will go back in and have a lunch just off the Oval Office and more times than not it is interrupted by several phone calls,” Meadows insisted. “If he gets more than 10 minutes of time in a given day, I haven’t seen in the five weeks I’ve been here.”

An extra unnamed White House official also claimed, “There are times when lunch isn’t even a thought… A lot of time there’s either no time for lunch or there is 10 minutes for lunch.”

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany even appeared on Fox News, and once confronted with Meadows’ statement, also said, “I watch this president get up early in the morning and work until late in the evening.”

These responses came after the New York Times reported last Thursday that the president “arrives in the Oval Office these days as late as noon, when he is usually in a sour mood after his morning marathon of television.”

“He has been up in the White House master bedroom as early as 5 a.m. watching Fox News, then CNN, with a dollop of MSNBC thrown in for rage viewing,” the Times report continued, claiming, “He makes calls with the TV on in the background, his routine since he first arrived at the White House.”

Since the beginning of his presidency, President Trump has also been known to make statements on news and topics which had only just been discussed on cable news minutes before.

This routine has continued during the coronavirus pandemic.

Great job being done by Dr. Nicole Saphier on @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

.@FoxNews “Dems say President Trump is trying to open the United States Economy too quickly”, but, if I took even a little more time, they would loudly chant that I am moving too slowly. Just political talking points for them. For me it’s about lives & the future of our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020

Thank you to William Perry Pendley of the Bureau of Land Management. Great job on @TuckerCarlson describing some of the most beautiful land in the world! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

On Sunday, just hours after disputing the New York Times’ report on his cable news habits, the president went on a Twitter storm against Fox News’ most recent coverage and the network’s hosts.

.@FoxNews just doesn’t get what’s happening! They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research. They forgot that Fake News @CNN & MSDNC wouldn’t let @FoxNews participate, even a little bit, in the poor ratings Democrat Debates….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

….Even the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats laughed at the Fox suggestion. No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct. They put RINO Paul Ryan on their Board. They hire “debate questions to Crooked Hillary”…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

….fraud @donnabrazile (and others who are even worse). Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Watch above via Fox News.

