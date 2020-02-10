President Donald Trump kicked off the week with some favorite Twitter refrains — while adding some wild predictions to the mix following his impeachment acquittal in the Senate.

“95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party, a Record! 53% overall (plus add 9 points?). Corrupt Democrat politicians have brought me to highest polling numbers ever with the Impeachment Hoax. Thank you Nancy!” Trump said.

“Because of how badly they did with the Impeachment Hoax, AOC will primary Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and win, and Jerry Nadler has a good chance of losing to his far left primary opponent! It is all getting quite interesting. Pelosi will lose the House, AGAIN! My poll numbers great.”

Trump didn’t say where he was drawing his figures from, though he and his supporters have repeatedly touted his recent Gallup poll number showing him at an all-time high in the middle of impeachment. Its also not clear where Trump is getting his claim that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is going to run against Schumer — an outlandish claim — though he claimed as much last week while speaking to news anchors before his State of the Union address.

Trump didn’t stop there though. He also promoted his New Hampshire rally happening later today and took shots at Democrats and the “Fake News” for good measure.

Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally. Want to shake up the Dems a little bit – they have a really boring deal going on. Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

Hope the Fake News, which never discusses it, is talking about the big crowds forming for my New Hampshire Rally tonight. They won’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

