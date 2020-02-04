This afternoon President Donald Trump held the traditional pre-State of the Union lunch with news anchors (which very noticeably excluded CNN) from various networks.

Most of the lunch was off the record, but as Fox News’ Bret Baier said this afternoon, there were two on-the-record remarks that attendees could share.

The first, he said, was Trump telling anchors that his SOTU speech tonight would be “extraordinarily low-key.”

“Which is an interesting phrase for this president, obviously,” Baier remarked.

The subject of the Democratic party came up, Baier continued, and apparently Trump “put on the record that he thinks that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going to run against Senator Chuck Schumer… and, quote, ‘I think she is going to kick his ass.'”

Perino asked if Trump will be addressing impeachment during his address. Baier said there will probably be a “slight mention” tonight.

