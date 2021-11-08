Like Clockwork: Trump Attacks Christie for Veiled Shot at His Continuing 2020 Complaints

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie took a veiled shot at Donald Trump during a speech last weekend, telling a Republican Jewish Coalition audience that winning campaigns are the ones that “look forward, not backwards.”

“If we don’t get it, we’re going to lose,” he added as he got a smattering of applause.

It’s similar to comments Christie has made before about the 2020 election and the big lie that Trump and others have pushed for a year.

So, naturally, Trump responded on Monday.

Christie, the former president said, “was just absolutely massacred by his statements that Republicans have to move on from the past, meaning the 2020 Election Fraud.”

Trump has continued stirring up false claims of a stolen election, including a statement earlier Monday about Arizona.

“Everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating—a record low, and they didn’t want to hear this from him!” Trump added.

Trump goes after Chris Christie, who as recently as a year ago was helping Trump with debate prep: pic.twitter.com/jLwvJKnxy3 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 8, 2021

