Just over a week after nearly everyone in Donald Trump’s orbit — from the Trump campaign to First Lady Melania Trump — exploded with collective outrage in response to Stanford professor Pamela Karlan just mentioning 13-year-old Barron Trump during an impeachment hearing, the president took to Twitter to mock 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“So ridiculous,” Trump wrote on Thursday in response to TIME magazine awarding Thunberg their Person of the Year honor. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Thunberg brushed off the commander-in-chief ‘s attacks by changing her Twitter bio: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Trump has lashed out at Thunberg in the past, sarcastically tweeting in September that she “seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

The president was soundly criticized by media figures for the dig at a minor, with many on Twitter pointing out that just days ago Republicans and Trump allies were infuriated at Pamela Karlan for namedropping Barron Trump, even though she did not criticize or say anything negative about him.

Remember when Republicans lost their mind because one of the impeachment witnesses said Barron Trump’s name https://t.co/ueMZZfovUt — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) December 12, 2019

Our president is bullying a teen on Twitter. #BeBest https://t.co/3VDoodxIfj — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) December 12, 2019

I will wait on all those folks who rose up with righteous indignation against a law professor who made an ill-advised analogy in her testimony to say something here…..Waiting. https://t.co/lcvnt1RBdM — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 12, 2019

the president is attacking a child bc she was honored by a magazine and not him, is a sentence i am typing in this year of our lord 2019 https://t.co/NulLnavSE5 — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 12, 2019

How does this jive with your anti-bullying initiative @MELANIAJTRUMP … what about all that “outrage” over Baron? Takes a “real” man to attack a 16-year-old huh? All this reveals is how fragile, small, and jealous @realDonaldTrump is of extraordinary humans like @GretaThunberg https://t.co/ZZ1h1P7OXh — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) December 12, 2019

There is no bottom https://t.co/qcB7xpD8Dw — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) December 12, 2019

Criticizing a 16 year old… https://t.co/VcYx3HzApx — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) December 12, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump mocked a teenager this morning on Twitter https://t.co/POtH9eDwjp — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 12, 2019

I see the President is mocking Greta Thunberg to the delight of his base. A quote from 8 days ago, from his wife: “you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it” — Jessica Shortall 🧂 (@jessicashortall) December 12, 2019

republicans have left this sort of behavior unchecked for years, allowing the president to run roughshod on decency. that’s why he can so flagrantly take shots with zero repercussion. just like the horseface comment, the bleeding-from-a-facelift tweet, and many others. https://t.co/zW5bIPKTzQ — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 12, 2019

What an absolutely pathetic shitbag pic.twitter.com/g1r0QMTg5W — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) December 12, 2019

