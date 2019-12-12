comScore

Trump Called Out For Mocking 16-Year-Old Activist Greta Thunberg: ‘What an Absolutely Pathetic…’

By Caleb EcarmaDec 12th, 2019, 9:07 am
US President Donald Trump takes part in a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 19, 2019.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty

Just over a week after nearly everyone in Donald Trump’s orbit — from the Trump campaign to First Lady Melania Trump — exploded with collective outrage in response to Stanford professor Pamela Karlan just mentioning 13-year-old Barron Trump during an impeachment hearing, the president took to Twitter to mock 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“So ridiculous,” Trump wrote on Thursday in response to TIME magazine awarding Thunberg their Person of the Year honor. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg brushed off the commander-in-chief ‘s attacks by changing her Twitter bio: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Trump has lashed out at Thunberg in the past, sarcastically tweeting in September that she “seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

The president was soundly criticized by media figures for the dig at a minor, with many on Twitter pointing out that just days ago Republicans and Trump allies were infuriated at Pamela Karlan for namedropping Barron Trump, even though she did not criticize or say anything negative about him.

