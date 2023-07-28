Trump Calls For Jack Smith and ‘Meritless Garland’ to Be Jailed

Former president Donald Trump called for Special Counsel Jack Smith, his “Thug Prosecutors,” and Attorney General Merrick Garland to be jailed early Friday afternoon.

“They ought to throw Deranged Jack Smith and his Thug Prosecutors in jail, with Meritless Garland and Trump Hating Lisa Monaco. They have totally Weaponized the Department of Injustice,” declared Trump on Truth Social before citing cases in which Democratic politicians were not prosecuted.

“Whatever happened to the Crooked Joe Biden Boxes Case? Why was Hillary Clinton allowed to delete 33,000 emails, many of them Classified, AFTER getting a Subpoena from Congress? Why was Bill Clinton allowed to take tapes out of the W.H. in his socks? Why has no other President ever been charged? ELECTION FRAUD!” continued Trump.

Notably, both President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence have not been charged for retaining classified documents after both voluntarily returned the documents in their possession.

The call for various officials’ imprisonment marked a change in tone from Thursday, when Trump denied reports that his lawyers had been told to expect another indictment related to Smith’s inquiry into the January 6 Capitol riot and Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election more generally.

“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country,” he explained on Thursday, prior to DOJ’s announcement that Trump would face additional charges in the classified documents case against him, which is also being overseen by Smith.

The new indictment against Trump suggests that the former president instructed employees to destroy evidence and obstruct the investigation into his actions.

Authorities have also obtained a classified document that Trump retained after leaving the White House and showed others in an effort to boast about his performance in office.

Trump’s 2024 campaign released a statement responding to the new charges yesterday stating that they were “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him. Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com