President Donald Trump put out another video, through the White House accounts on social media, after he was impeached for a second time Wednesday.

In the video, the president did not directly address his impeachment, but said, “I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement.”

“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence,” Trump continued. “No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement, you’re attacking it and you’re attacking our country. We cannot tolerate it.”

He addressed the reports of additional protests and “potential threats” in the next week and said, “There must be no violence, no lawbreaking, and no vandalism of any kind. Everyone must follow our laws.”

After he put out the video, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman said Trump “has been told by advisers repeatedly that he has potential legal exposure over the violence by his supporters last week.” There’s been a great deal of criticism that the president did not react to the violence sooner, and even House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the president bears some responsibility for what happened. In the video he posted during the rioting, he repeated his false claims of a stolen election.

