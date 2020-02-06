President Donald Trump called impeachment “bullshit” in a wild speech from the East Room of the White House Thursday.

The talk followed up his remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast, and he used his White House speech to claim victory over his opponents after an acquittal in the Senate.

Trump began by ripping the impeachment as “unfair” and complaining that the “witch hunt” started “from the day we came down the elevator…And it never really stopped.”

Trump used a portion of the address to brag about his acquittal newspaper headlines while praising the “incredible warriors” at his side. He went on from there by bragging he and his allies faced the “nastiest” political opposition ever in the 2016 campaign and beyond.

Every time I say, “This is unfair, let’s go to court,” they say, “Sir, you can’t go to court, this is Politics.” We were treated unbelievably unfairly. You have to understand, we first went through Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all bullshit.

Trump went on saying “it was evil” as he tore into the “dirty cops,” the “leakers and liars,” and his various political opponents. “It was a disgrace,” Trump proclaimed while commenting that, “I don’t know that other presidents would have been able to take it.”

It all kept going and going from there.

