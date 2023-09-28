Trump Calls on RNC to Cancel All Future Primary Debates ‘So We Can Train Our Fire’ on Biden

The Trump campaign has asked the Republican National Committee to “put an end” to any further primary debates following a second debate that former President Donald Trump skipped.

The statement was sent via email from Trump’s press office just before Wednesday night’s debate wrapped and, like most things Trump-related, it is equal parts unsurprising and still newsworthy.

The note came from Senior Advisor Chris LaCivita, who called the second debate “boring and inconsequential” before touting Trump’s lead in primary polling. However, he appeared to exaggerate the lead by a significant margin.

LaCivita then called on the end of future primary debates so the Republican party could unite in efforts to defeat Biden. However, he used a curious “train our fire” metaphor that is sure to raise eyebrows.

Statement From Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Chris LaCivita “Tonight’s GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump. President Trump has a 40- or 50-point lead in the primary election and a 10-point lead over Joe Biden in the general election, and it’s clear that President Trump alone can defeat Biden. The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House.”

The chances that there will be no future primary debates are slim to nil (and much closer to the latter), primarily due to the advertising revenue and media attention these events throw off. That said, Wednesday night’s debate did feel like a waste of time, given that the former president and presumptive nominee was not in attendance.

