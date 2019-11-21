A Twitter account operated by the Trump campaign promoted a curious moment from Wednesday night’s Democratic Primary debate. While it’s not unusual for a political party to feature potentially embarrassing moments from opposing candidates or those that highlight stark policy differences, the “Trump War Room” featured a moment in which Rep. Tulsi Gabbard ripped the Democratic party in what stood out as an oddly promotional manner.

The moment featured was brief, and showed Rep. Gabbard saying “Our Democratic party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people.”

💯”Our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/B8Lq8i1NrR — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 21, 2019

A Democratic presidential hopeful hitting her own party is a unique moment, but given the unproven allegations surrounding Gabbard’s curious role, eyebrows were raised! Former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suggested that Ms. Gabbard is ostensibly being “groomed” as a third party candidate to help Trump overcome what (currently) looks like long odds in his reelection efforts.

This was not lost on blue-checked Twitter. To wit:

Whoah, this is the Trump war room co-signing Tulsi Gabbard from tonight’s #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate https://t.co/tc0y9TqbJ4 — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 21, 2019

Trump campaign is promoting Tulsi Gabbard’s criticism of the Democratic Party —> https://t.co/TbZ53cYbaL — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) November 21, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard, literally *cutting an ad for the Trump Campaign* during her time at the #DemDebate (dont pretend like this was not exactly the plan when she got up there to spit this directly at the camera) https://t.co/lnN6xLmwCL — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) November 21, 2019

President Trump’s campaign now using Tulsi Gabbard’s soundbite on the Democratic Party. Proving Kamala Harris’s point? https://t.co/aaigHqVfC4 — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) November 21, 2019

The Trump campaign is literally—LITERALLY—pushing Tulsi Gabbard’s clips to attack Democrats. Y’all, how long are we going to keep up this charade?#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/tG5W3M68yi — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 21, 2019

