Trump Campaign Literally Cuts An Ad from Tulsi Gabbard Ripping Democrats During Debate

By Colby HallNov 21st, 2019, 7:59 am

A Twitter account operated by the Trump campaign promoted a curious moment from Wednesday night’s Democratic Primary debate. While it’s not unusual for a political party to feature potentially embarrassing moments from opposing candidates or those that highlight stark policy differences, the “Trump War Room” featured a moment in which Rep. Tulsi Gabbard ripped the Democratic party in what stood out as an oddly promotional manner.

The moment featured was brief, and showed Rep. Gabbard saying “Our Democratic party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people.”

💯”Our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people.” #DemDebate

A Democratic presidential hopeful hitting her own party is a unique moment, but given the unproven allegations surrounding Gabbard’s curious role, eyebrows were raised! Former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suggested that Ms. Gabbard is ostensibly being “groomed” as a third party candidate to help Trump overcome what (currently) looks like long odds in his reelection efforts.

This was not lost on blue-checked Twitter. To wit:

