President Donald Trump lashed out at the press Wednesday during a press conference in Davos Switzerland, hitting many of the same notes he often hits in blasting the media. In this instance, however, he praised his friends Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh for getting it “right” and lamented the fact that they “didn’t get Pulitzer prizes.

After being asked by ABC News Kyra Phillips about whether he intended to show up to his own impeachment trial, Trump hit the old chestnut of blaming the reporting.

“The press is so dishonest, so corrupt,” he opened, adding “I read it all the time. I don’t mind bad stories. I deserve bad stories sometimes. But when I do something great or good, let it be written about good.”

“The corruption in the media, ace call it the fake news media is unbelievable and hopefully everybody is going to sort of learn a lesson,” he explained, adding “people got Pulitzer prizes for their coverage of me. And it turned out they were totally wrong.”

“Other people Sean Hannity, Rushbo. A lot of great writers got it right. They didn’t get Pulitzer prizes. They got it right,” Trump continued.

“The Russian hoax has a terrible thing. The dossier was a phony deal, paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC. And used in the FISA courts totally illegally,” he said, adding “this was a takedown attempt of a sitting president of the United States. And we caught them.”

Watch above via Fox News.

