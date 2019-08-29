President Donald Trump is celebrating the news that Hurricane Dorian is no longer likely to hit Puerto Rico, just a day after calling the island “one of the most corrupt places on earth.”

“Puerto Rico is in great shape with Hurricane Dorian taking a largely different route than anticipated,” Trump tweeted. “Thank you to FEMA, first responders, and all, for working so hard & being so well prepared. A great result! The bad news, Florida get ready! Storm is building and will be BIG!”

Hurricane Dorian looks like it will be hitting Florida late Sunday night. Be prepared and please follow State and Federal instructions, it will be a very big Hurricane, perhaps one of the biggest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2019

These tweets came about 24 hours after Trump wailed on Puerto Rico (which is still recovering from Hurricanes Irma and Maria) when it looked like they were about to take a direct hit from Dorian. He trashed “incompetent” San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz for the umpteenth time, called himself the “best thing that’s ever happened” to Puerto Rico and commented that “their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt.”

Trump’s tweets come after he previously lied about how much aid Puerto Rico got in hurricane relief, reportedly complained that Puerto Rico received too much aid, and he also rejects the fact that about 3,000 people died as a result of how the island was battered by hurricanes.

