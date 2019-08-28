President Donald Trump again blasted Puerto Rico this morning, calling it “one of the most corrupt places on earth” and taking another shot at the mayor of San Juan.

Puerto Rico is bracing for Tropical Storm Dorian. The president tweeted this morning that FEMA is on top of it and added, “[They] will do a great job. When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You – Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan!”

We are tracking closely tropical storm Dorian as it heads, as usual, to Puerto Rico. FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job. When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You – Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

He went on to call Puerto Rico “one of the most corrupt places on earth” and declare “I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico!”

Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth. Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt. Congress approved Billions of Dollars last time, more than anyplace else has ever gotten, and it is sent to Crooked Pols. No good!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

….And by the way, I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

This is, we should note, not the first time Trump has said he’s the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico.

Yesterday on CNN, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz responded to Trump’s tweets yesterday saying, “3,000 Puerto Ricans did not open their eyes this morning because this racist man did not have it within him to do his job, so get out of the way President Trump and let the people that can do the job get the job done.”

[image via Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com