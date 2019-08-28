comScore

Trump Blasts ‘Corrupt’ Puerto Rico: ‘I’m the Best Thing That’s Ever Happened’ to Them

By Josh FeldmanAug 28th, 2019, 11:11 am

Donald Trump and Rod Blagojevich

President Donald Trump again blasted Puerto Rico this morning, calling it “one of the most corrupt places on earth” and taking another shot at the mayor of San Juan.

Puerto Rico is bracing for Tropical Storm Dorian. The president tweeted this morning that FEMA is on top of it and added, “[They] will do a great job. When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You – Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan!”

He went on to call Puerto Rico “one of the most corrupt places on earth” and declare “I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico!”

This is, we should note, not the first time Trump has said he’s the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico.

Yesterday on CNN, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz responded to Trump’s tweets yesterday saying, “3,000 Puerto Ricans did not open their eyes this morning because this racist man did not have it within him to do his job, so get out of the way President Trump and let the people that can do the job get the job done.”

