Trump Defends ‘Strong But Responsible Conservative Voice’ James Woods Amid His Twitter Suspension

By Josh FeldmanMay 4th, 2019, 2:49 pm

Actor James Woods has reportedly been suspended from Twitter, and President Donald Trump once again took to Twitter to defend him.

Last night Woods praised Woods as a conservative thinker and decried his “ban” from Twitter:

This afternoon POTUS again brought up Woods and called him a “strong but responsible Conservative Voice,” again decrying his treatment from Twitter:

As of this posting, Woods’ account is still active but nothing has been posted since April 19th.

Per multiple reports, Woods was not banned but suspended over a tweet on his account and Twitter said they will restore his account if he takes it down.

The tweet in question apparently said, in reference to the Mueller report, “If you try to kill the King, you best not miss’ #HangThemAll.”

