Trump Dodges When Asked What He Thinks of DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Stunt

Former President Donald Trump completely dodged when asked to comment on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sending planes full of undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Trump phoned into Newsmax on Tuesday, where he was interviewed by Rob Finnerty and his former acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell. Grenell asked Trump for his thoughts about DeSantis’ controversial attempt to emulate Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s tactic of sending immigrants to blue states in order to generate political pressure for action on the border.

But instead of answering the question, Trump decided to speak broadly about the border, slam Democrats, and claim that he could’ve finished building a wall on the southern border if he had just a few more weeks as president.

I think that the border is such a disappointment because we had the safest border. We had the best border in the history of our country. We built the wall, and then I built additions to the wall, which could have been finished in three week. I built the majority of it, and everything we said we were going to get done, and then they came to me and they wanted to know if we could do an extra 150 to 200 miles, and we started that. That would have been done in three weeks. That’s despite 2.5 years of litigation with Democrats, I guess 11 different lawsuits where they tried to stop me from building it, so I figured they’d finish it up, and they didn’t finish it up. That was when I got the first clue that these guys actually want to have open borders. I didn’t think anybody could want that, but they want to have open borders, and we had the safest border. The best border…

Finnerty and Grenell declined to press Trump for an answer about DeSantis.

Trump’s refusal to speak about the Martha’s Vineyard ploy comes amid a recent report saying the former president is angry with DeSantis because the governor supposedly stole his idea of sending migrants to Democrat-led areas of the country. The report also suggests Trump is furious with DeSantis over the media attention and right-wing adulation he’s been receiving lately.

