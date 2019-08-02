comScore

Trump Does Backflips Defending Kim Jong Un over Missile Launches: ‘May Be a United Nations Violation But…’

By Connor MannionAug 2nd, 2019, 11:18 am

President Donald Trump appeared to bend over backwards to defend recent North Korean missile launches, pointing to his rapport with dictator Kim Jong Un.

“Trump argued North Korea firing three short range missiles in the past week is “not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement,” but conceded the tests “may be a United Nations violation.”

“He does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!” Trump said of Kim Jong Un.

In the past week, North Korea has again begun testing missile launches reportedly in response to planned U.S. military exercises. North Korean officials have vaguely warned the planned exercises with South Korea could affect future attempts at denuclearization talks.

The launches are the first since Trump met with the North Korean leader at the demilitarized zone on the Korean peninsula in June.

