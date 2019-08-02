President Donald Trump appeared to bend over backwards to defend recent North Korean missile launches, pointing to his rapport with dictator Kim Jong Un.

“Trump argued North Korea firing three short range missiles in the past week is “not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement,” but conceded the tests “may be a United Nations violation.”

Kim Jong Un and North Korea tested 3 short range missiles over the last number of days. These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short range missiles when we shook hands. There may be a United Nations violation, but.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

…..Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust, there is far too much for North Korea to gain – the potential as a Country, under Kim Jong Un’s leadership, is unlimited. Also, there is far too much to lose. I may be wrong, but I believe that…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

….Chariman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true. He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

“He does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!” Trump said of Kim Jong Un.

In the past week, North Korea has again begun testing missile launches reportedly in response to planned U.S. military exercises. North Korean officials have vaguely warned the planned exercises with South Korea could affect future attempts at denuclearization talks.

The launches are the first since Trump met with the North Korean leader at the demilitarized zone on the Korean peninsula in June.

