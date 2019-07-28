comScore

Trump Doubles Down on Cummings, Baltimore Attacks: ‘Democrats Always Play the Race Card’

By Ken MeyerJul 28th, 2019, 8:25 am

President Donald Trump is standing by his slams on Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) after calling his congressional district “infested.”

Yesterday, Trump called Cummings a “brutal bully” in a Twitter tirade over the congressman’s scrutiny of the president’s border policy as House Oversight Committee chairman. Trump drew renewed accusations of racism, however, by calling Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” after apparently watching Fox News.

Now it would appear Trump is doubling down, plus he’s attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she and other high-profile Democrats called Trump’s remarks a “racist attack.”

Also Trump is watching Fox News again:

Cummings has defended himself by referring to his responsibilities as committee chairman while accusing the president of inaction on a bill to lower drug prices.

