President Donald Trump is standing by his slams on Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) after calling his congressional district “infested.”

Yesterday, Trump called Cummings a “brutal bully” in a Twitter tirade over the congressman’s scrutiny of the president’s border policy as House Oversight Committee chairman. Trump drew renewed accusations of racism, however, by calling Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” after apparently watching Fox News.

Now it would appear Trump is doubling down, plus he’s attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she and other high-profile Democrats called Trump’s remarks a “racist attack.”

So sad that Elijah Cummings has been able to do so little for the people of Baltimore. Statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category. Cummings has done nothing but milk Baltimore dry, but the public is getting wise to the bad job that he is doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore. Just take… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

….a look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizeable lately. Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Also Trump is watching Fox News again:

“Elijah Cummings has had his chance to address it (crime & conditions in Baltimore) for decades, and he hasn’t gotten it done.” @PeteHegseth @foxandfriends How can he get it done when he just wants to use his Oversight Committee to hurt innocent people and divide our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Cummings has defended himself by referring to his responsibilities as committee chairman while accusing the president of inaction on a bill to lower drug prices.

