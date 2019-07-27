comScore

Nancy Pelosi, 2020 Dems Slam Trump’s ‘Racist Attacks’ on Cummings and Baltimore

By Connor MannionJul 27th, 2019, 3:41 pm

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats seeking the presidency denounced Donald Trump’s tirade against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and Baltimore as “racist attacks.”

Pelosi said Cummings “is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice.”

A number of Democrats running for president in 2020 also denounced Trump’s attack and praised Cummings leadership and record in the House.

Trump began his Saturday by attacking Cummings and smearing the city of Baltimore over Cummings conducting congressional oversight of the Trump administration.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump wrote.

