President Donald Trump wants next year’s G7 summit to happen in Miami. Specifically, at his resort.

As Trump spoke to reporters in France beside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he said that there hasn’t been a final decision on the location yet, but he repeatedly promoted Trump National in Doral as a likely possibility for next year’s gathering. He repeatedly bragged about the resort’s proximity to the airport, saying “We haven’t found anything that’s even close to competing with it. Really you can be there in a matter of minutes after you land.”

“It’s a great place, got tremendous acreage, many hundreds of acres, so it can handle whatever happens,” Trump said. “It’s very big, great conference rooms, so we’re thinking about it. We love the hotel and they also love the fact that its right next to the airport for convenience.”

Trump on why he’ll probably host next year’s G7 at his own resort: pic.twitter.com/KRY9jEpD7Z — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 26, 2019

Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey and David Farenthold report that Trump has been interested for months with holding the next summit at Doral, described as “struggling.” Advisers have warned against this, however, worrying about the optics of the Trump Organization turning a profit from the president’s diplomatic endeavors.

Previous reporting on Doral suggests that the resort has been financially struggling for the last few years, with considerable signs of income loss. Trump has made frequent visits to his various properties throughout his presidency, and he has used them while conducting business with foreign governments despite accusations of violating the emoluments clause.

[Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images]

