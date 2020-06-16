comScore

Trump Gets Torched For Praising Non-Existent AIDS Vaccine During Speech on Policing 

By Leia IdlibyJun 16th, 2020, 1:51 pm

President Donald Trump got ripped apart on Twitter after praising the non-existent AIDS vaccine during his speech on police reform on Tuesday.

“Before the end of the year, I predict we will have a very successful vaccine, therapeutic, and cure. We’re making tremendous progress. I deal with these incredible scientists, doctors very very closely. I have great respect for their minds,” Trump said during the briefing.

“And they have come up with things, and they’ve come up with many other cures and therapeutics over the years. These are the best, the smartest, the most brilliant anywhere. And they’ve come up with the Aids vaccine.”

Political pundits, health experts, and pretty much everyone else quickly took to Twitter to correct the president’s gaffe, some claimed he was lying while others called Trump “just plain dumb.”

