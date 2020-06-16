President Donald Trump got ripped apart on Twitter after praising the non-existent AIDS vaccine during his speech on police reform on Tuesday.

“Before the end of the year, I predict we will have a very successful vaccine, therapeutic, and cure. We’re making tremendous progress. I deal with these incredible scientists, doctors very very closely. I have great respect for their minds,” Trump said during the briefing.

“And they have come up with things, and they’ve come up with many other cures and therapeutics over the years. These are the best, the smartest, the most brilliant anywhere. And they’ve come up with the Aids vaccine.”

Political pundits, health experts, and pretty much everyone else quickly took to Twitter to correct the president’s gaffe, some claimed he was lying while others called Trump “just plain dumb.”

Gaffe alert. At policing event, Trump said there is an AIDS vaccine. There is not an AIDS vaccine. https://t.co/nyvb1jldZP — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 16, 2020

Trump casually lying that there’s an AIDS vaccine that doesn’t exist. https://t.co/6fnRKkICvU — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) June 16, 2020

I didn’t even have to check why AIDS vaccine was trending. I immediately knew who said it. This is where we are now. — Wajahat “Social Distance Yourself” Ali (@WajahatAli) June 16, 2020

Trump just said there is an AIDS vaccine. That is a lie. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 16, 2020

No Trump. As always you are WRONG. There is no vaccine for AIDS though we have advancements in treatment where PLHIV can have achieve an undetectable viral load and not transmit (“U=U”). Our battle continues with pharma holding monopolies on these lifesaving drugs. — ACT UP NY (@actupny) June 16, 2020

Trump: “These are the people, the best, the smartest … And they’ve come up with the AIDS vaccine. They’ve come up with⁠— or, the AIDS, and, as you know, there’s various things and now various companies are involved, but the therapeutic for AIDS.” There is not an AIDS vaccine. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 16, 2020

No there is NOT an “AIDS vaccine” @potus in part due to institutionalized bigotry that held back research when the disease was “othered” by a callous administration – a pattern you must break with #covid before even more people die on your watch. pic.twitter.com/0LR1W4IUA2 — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) June 16, 2020

Mr. President, there is no AIDS vaccine. — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) June 16, 2020

I couldn’t make myself watch more than a minute and apparently he is now talking about an AIDS vaccine that does not exist? — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) June 16, 2020

Did he really say we have an AIDS vaccine? pic.twitter.com/AZDelPVS4e — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 16, 2020

how in the actual hell does the president think there’s a vaccine for AIDS — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomas) June 16, 2020

Just to be clear, there is not an AIDS vaccine. — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) June 16, 2020

Today on “Lying, Bullshitting or Just Plain Dumb?” A public figure just claimed an AIDS vaccine exists. You get one single guess who said it. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 16, 2020

Trump just said the scientists came up with the “AIDS vaccine.” There is no AIDS vaccine. — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) June 16, 2020

Trump just said that there was an “AIDS vaccine”.

What the actual fuck. There is no such thing as an AIDS vaccine.#TrumpPressConference — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 16, 2020

Trump says he has great respect for scientists, and “they’ve come up with the AIDS vaccine…or the AIDS — as you know, there are various things — and now various companies are involved — but the therapeutic for AIDS.” (There is no AIDS vaccine, yes good therapeutics.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 16, 2020

Spoiler: There is no AIDS vaccine. Too bad there isn’t a vaccine for serial liars. https://t.co/NvI2chxTvm — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) June 16, 2020

There is no AIDS vaccine. HIV and AIDS is still a death sentence for many. I’m not doing this today with Trump. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 16, 2020

Well, now that Trump has let us know there is an AIDS vaccine available, since it did not exist until today when he said it does…I’m sure there is a punchline to this but I can’t think of it because my mouth still hurts from having hit the floor when he said it. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 16, 2020

President Trump says there’s an AIDS vaccine. This is not an AIDS vaccine. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) June 16, 2020

There is no AIDS vaccine and health care for those with AIDS and HIV remains ludicrously expensive and inaccessible to countless folks who need it I hope this clarifies the statement just put out by the “President” of the United States. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 16, 2020

There’s no such thing as an AIDS vaccine. We do have drugs like Truvada and Descovy that are about 92% effective at preventing HIV infection when used correctly as Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP). But Trump’s remarks about a HIV vaccine is both dangerous misinformation and false. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 16, 2020

Fortunately, there is a vaccine for protecting yourself from ignorant, unprepared, emotionally-stunted, racist presidents: Vote.#AIDS — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 16, 2020

