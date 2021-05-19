Trump Goes Off On ‘Corrupt’ NY State Criminal Probe in Fiery Statement: ‘All I Do is Get Unfairly Attacked and Abused’

Former President Donald Trump is sounding off on the news that the New York State Attorney General’s office has an ongoing criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.

In a statement posted to his website, Trump railed against the New York state probe.

“There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime,” Trump wrote. “But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here.”

CNN reports that the state AG’s office is working with the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into whether the Trump organization paid the appropriate taxes on its properties.

The former president trained his ire personally upon New York Attorney General Letitia James — claiming that she had an axe to grind with Trump before she even won office.

“This is something that happens in failed third world countries, not the United States,” Trump said. “If you can run for a prosecutor’s office pledging to take out your enemies, and be elected to that job by partisan voters who wish to enact political retribution, then we are no longer a free constitutional democracy.”

Trump went on to argue that he has been singled out by these investigations.

“No President has been treated the way I have,” Trump wrote. “With all of the crime and corruption you read about with others, nothing happens, they only go after Donald Trump. … This is what I have been going through for years. It’s a very sad and dangerous tale for our Country, but it is what it is, and we will overcome together.”

He added, “I have built a great company, employed thousands of people, and all I do is get unfairly attacked and abused by a corrupt political system.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]