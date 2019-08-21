President Donald Trump hammered NBC reporter Peter Alexander while slamming the media at large during a wild White House press spray on Wednesday.

As Trump touted his economic policy amid recent troubling recent developments, he swatted at Alexander for asking about his attacking Joe Biden for his gaffes when “you said that the mass shooting happened in Toledo, when it happened in Dayton.”

“This guy is the most biased reporter,” Trump fumed. “I made a lot of money for NBC with the The Apprentice and I used to like them, but they are the most biased. Peter, you should be able to ask a question, same question, in a better way. You are so obviously biased and that’s why the public has no confidence in the media.”

From there, Trump went on a tangent where he trashed New York Times for the kazillionth time about how the paper will go out of business after his presidency ends. Eventually he got back to NBC and said they’ll join the Times and fold as well.

“NBC News has less credibility in my opinion with guys like you than CNN,” Trump said before turning to attack CNN’s Kaitlan Colins. “You hear what I said? NBC has less credibility than CNN. That’s not saying much.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Editor’s note: This post has been corrected, Alexander was asking the president about Biden, not Jewish Americans.

