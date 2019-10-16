House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer condemned Donald Trump after leaving a meeting in which they say the president erupted in fury.

Schumer called out Trump for throwing away U.S. progress in the Middle East “on a whim” with his abrupt decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria and allow for a Turkish invasion.

“I will also say one other thing,” Schumer continued. “He was insulting. Particularly to the Speaker. She kept her cool completely.”

Schumer said Trump called Pelosi a “third-rate politician” and said that ISIS is communist so “you guys might like that.” He referred to Trump’s eruption a “nasty diatribe not focused on the facts.”

Hoyer spoke next, stating that while Trump will say the Democrats “walked out — we were offended, deeply, by his treatment of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

The Maryland Democrat accused Trump of causing a “crisis” in the Middle East, any solution to which was dashed by Trump’s meltdown.

“I have served with six presidents. I have been in many, many, many meetings like this. Never have I seen a president treat so disrespectfully a coequal branch of the government of the United States,” Hoyer said.

Pelosi said she thought “the president was very shaken up” by the resolution passed overwhelmingly by the House — with 129 Republicans supporting — that rebuked Trump’s move to withdraw from northern Syria.

“What we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown,” Pelosi said. “Sad to say.”

She added that impeachment did not come up in the meeting, and Schumer called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to take up the same resolution as the House.

