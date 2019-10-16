A large majority in the House of Representatives voted to condemn President Donald Trump for pulling troops out of northern Syria to allow for Turkey’s invasion.

The vote was a rare bipartisan retort to Trump since 354 members approved the resolution against withdrawal, while 60 voted to oppose it. Trump’s decision has drawn significant fire from his own party over the last few days, and 129 Republicans — more than two-thirds of the conservatives in the House — joined the Democrats to condemn the pullout.

U.S. House votes to oppose President Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria, 354-60. https://t.co/gMuVix36MI pic.twitter.com/3qMuSPWDA7 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 16, 2019

The resolution calls on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop his military’s incursion into Syria. It also calls the pullout a win for Syria, Iran and Russia, plus it calls for the White House to lay out a plan for ISIS’ permanent defeat.

Trump has repeatedly defended the Syria troop reshuffling despite the fact that U.S.-allied Kurdish forces have come under fire from the Turks, and ISIS fighters have been able to escape in the chaos. The president has dismissed these concerns and used much of his public statements today to insult the Kurds.

