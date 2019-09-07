comScore

Trump Has Reportedly Now Spent 30% of His Presidency At Trump Resorts

By Connor MannionSep 7th, 2019, 3:50 pm

President Donald Trump has once again made off to his golf course in Virginia this weekend, and that means he hit a notable milestone: he’s reportedly spent 30% of his presidency at resorts he owns.

Trump went to his Sterling, Virginia golf course Saturday afternoon, per reports. According to CNN’s Marshall Cohen, “this is his 290th day at visiting one of his properties.”

“That means Trump has officially spent 30% of his presidential term so far at his own properties,” Cohen said.

Trump’s resorts have become a source of much controversy for his presidency. The House Oversight Committee has reportedly launched an investigation into military spending at Trump Turnberry in Scotland.

The new investigation comes after previously announced investigations by House committees into Vice President Mike Pence’s stay at a Trump golf club in Ireland and Trump’s desire to hold the next G7 Summit at his Doral resort in Florida.

[Image via Leon Neal/Getty Images]

