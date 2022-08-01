Trump Hits Back at Loyal Arizona Republican Turned Trump Critic Rusty Bowers: ‘Weak and Wrong on Everything’

Never one to shy away from an insult, former President Donald Trump lashed out at loyal Arizona Republican turned vocal Trump critic Rusty Bowers on Truth Social.

Bowers appeared on ABC News’ This Week following the Arizona GOP Executive Committee’s declaration that the former “has lost the confidence of a majority of Republican Party leaders and his colleagues in the legislature in the State of Arizona.” Host Jon Karl noted that at a recent rally in Arizona, Trump dismissed Bowers as a “RINO” who “disgraced himself” because he testified to the January 6th Committee about the former president’s attempts to pressure him into helping overturn the 2020 election.

Bowers dismissed the former president saying, “he has no idea what a hard life is and what people have to go through in the real world. He has no idea what courage is.” Karl also asked Bowers about his thoughts on the Republican Party, particularly in Arizona. “They rule by thuggery and intimidation,” Bowers said. “They found a niche, they found a way, and it’s fear, and people can use fear. Demagogues like to use fear as a weapon, and they weaponize everything, and we all know it, but that’s not leadership to me.”

This appeared to have angered Trump, as he lashed out at the former Republican party state leader on his social media platform TruthSocial, calling him “terrible,” “weak,” and “wrong on everything.” Trump wrote:

Remember Arizona, your so-called “Speaker,” Rusty (an appropriate name because he is Rusty, just like steel gets rusty and weak) Bowers, is absolutely terrible. He is “weak” and wrong on everything, including your horrible Open Border and pathetic election “counting.” Vote him out!

Bowers is currently running for reelection as Arizona state senator but faces an uphill climb given his vocal criticism of the former president, whose political sway still looms large in the state.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com