Axios Co-Founder Mike Allen Crows About Biden’s ‘Winning Streak’ on MSNBC, Compares His Comeback to Reagan

President Joe Biden has a “remarkable record,” according to Axios co-founder Mike Allen. The journalist broke down the low-polling president’s supposed “long game” in office and even cited a confidant bizarrely comparing the Democrat to Ronald Reagan during an appearance on MSNBC’s Way Too Early.

Speaking to Jonathan Lemire on Monday, Allen crowed about Biden’s successes and claimed he’s not getting enough credit, even at one point saying he has an “America first populist streak” to some of his decisions in office, and only offered criticism in that the 79-year-old hasn’t explained these wins well enough.

So we just saw the new investments in chip-making in the U.S. Early, big investments in the U.S. capacity to make vaccines, get ready for the next threat. Of course, the infrastructure bill. And the interesting twist to this, Jonathan, is that there is an America-First populist streak to this.That is more oil drilling, here! Making more vaccines, here! With a possible victory coming up, more clean energy, here! And possibly the biggest in history. Now, asterisk to this, is so far, President Biden doesn’t seem to be getting a whole lot of credit for this. He hasn’t explained it as well as he could. But when you add it up, it is a remarkable record.

Allen went on to cite the confidant comparing Biden to Reagan. In a referenced Axios report, this unnamed confidant said, “We are Reagan” and suggested Biden is playing some kind of “long game” that is just now paying off.

Allen said:

You and I could say Biden had a series of breaks after not being able to catch a break for a year. Baby formula winding up on his desk. The Biden view is that he is, this is a payoff, a vindication, for playing the long game. So when that confidant said ‘We are Reagan,’ their extension of that was, we had a big plan, and it’s getting in place. And what they say is that President Biden, sticking to his bottom-up, middle-out strategy for the economy, rather than top down, has paid off. That they’ve stuck to that across all of their big issues.

The Axios report cites a poll from ABC News and the Washington Post during Reagan’s first term that showed over 50 percent did not want the Republican to run again. Amidst record inflation and a number of other crises, Biden is facing similar polling, as well as lagging approval ratings.

“We had a big plan. We are getting it in place,” the confidant claimed.

Watch above via MSNBC

