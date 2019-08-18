Trump Indicates He’ll Keep Mike Pence as Running Mate for 2020: ‘An Outstanding VP’

President Donald Trump praised Vice President Mike Pence and indicated he will keep him as his running mate for the 2020 election.

Trump was asked if he was happy with Pence as vice president and if he planned to run for re-election with him.

“I am happy with Mike Pence,” Trump told reporters Sunday. “I think Mike Pence has been an outstanding VP. I think that he’s been incredible in terms of the love that a lot of people, especially if you look at the evangelicals and so many others, they have a great respect for our vice president, and so do I, and so do, I think, most of people.”

“I wouldn’t be thinking about that,” Trump said, indicating he plans to keep Pence on the ticket.

Trump also said allies have floated names for other potential vice presidents, insisting it was standard practice.

“A lot of the people amazingly, they bring different names up and they brought a lot of different names,” Trump said. “That’s by the way, standard–that’s standard. Everybody thought that President Obama was going to change Biden. They thought second term he was going to change that, everybody thought that but he didn’t do that. I am very happy with Mike Pence.”

When asked who else was floated as a potential vice president, Trump demurred an answer.

“At some point, I’ll let you know,” Trump said, laughing.

Watch above, via Fox News.

