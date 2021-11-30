Trump Insists ‘Everybody Wants Me on Television’ Despite ‘Zero Takers’ for His Election Fraud Debate Challenge

Former President Donald Trump really wants to be on television — as evidenced by a follow-up message to Monday’s televised debate challenge to, well, anyone it seems, who is willing to discuss his baseless allegations of election fraud.

In a newly released statement Tuesday morning, Trump claimed, “It’s really interesting, everybody wants me on television, I get the highest ratings by far, they need ratings to survive, and yet I put out a challenge to debate me about the massive election fraud, which took place in the 2020 Presidential Election, and there are no takers—think of it, zero takers for the so-called ‘ratings machine.'”

There is a LOT going on in that sentence. Not only is it a world-class run-on, but it opens with a curious, and perhaps undermining boast of “It’s really interesting.” You know someone feels the need to ramp up interest when they open with the proclamation that what they are saying is, allegedly, really interesting.

The other part is the obvious conflict he admits himself. He claims that everybody wants to put him on television, before admitting that nobody wants to put him on television…IN THE VERY SAME SENTENCE. Read Trump’s full statement below:

It’s really interesting, everybody wants me on television, I get the highest ratings by far, they need ratings to survive, and yet I put out a challenge to debate me about the massive election fraud, which took place in the 2020 Presidential Election, and there are no takers—think of it, zero takers for the so-called “ratings machine.” The reason is, they know they can’t win. All I have to do is lay out the facts—they are irrefutable. I’ve supposedly won all my political debates, but this would be the easiest of them all! Swing state by swing state, they get decimated. This is the Hoax and the Scam and the Crime of the Century. Just remember, no takers!

On Monday, Trump issued a challenge to “heads of the various papers or even far-left politicians” to a televised debate over what he has baselessly claimed to be election fraud, or has he has tried to rebrand as “the Real Big Lie.”

“I am willing to challenge the heads of the various papers or even far-left politicians, who have perpetuated the Real Big Lie, which is voter irregularities and fraud on a massive and determinative scale,” he wrote. “This includes members of the highly partisan Unselect Committee of Democrats who refuse to delve into what caused the January 6th protest—it was the Fake Election results!”

The truth is that a debate over election fraud claims would rate very well. But it’s also true that the claims of a “rigged” or “stolen” election are so specious, that it would be irresponsible to provide a platform to Trump to discuss, particularly with his consistent and voluminous disregard for the truth.

