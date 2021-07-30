Former President Donald Trump’s taxes must be released to Congress, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has ruled.

In an opinion filed by the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel, the agency concluded that a request filed by the House Ways and Means Committee was legitimate and should be honored.

“We conclude that the Secretary must comply with the Ways and Means Committee’s June 16, 2021 request pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 6103(f)(1) to furnish the Committee with the specified tax returns and related tax information,” wrote Dawn Johnsen — the acting assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel.

Trump has fought to keep his taxes hidden for years, but has come up on the short end of a series of recent decisions on that score. Notably, last June, the Supreme Court ruled that prosecutors from the city of New York could obtain the president’s returns. Now comes this ruling from President Joe Biden’s DOJ.

This story is breaking.

