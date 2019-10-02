President Donald Trump had what can only be described as a meltdown during his joint-presser with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, when he was repeatedly challenged by Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, to answer a question on the metastasizing Ukraine scandal.

Mason began by asking Trump to explain what exactly he wanted from his call with Volodymyr Zelensky, the one in which the president asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the Biden family. Trump provided a rambling answer in which he claimed once again that he never put pressure on Zelensky, complained about American support to Ukraine, and said, “I do not like giving money to a country that is that corrupt.”

“I hate being the only country that is giving money, when Ukraine helps European countries far more than they help us” Trump claimed. “They are like a wall between Russia and Europe. They are like a wall, a big, wide, beautiful wall.”

Mason eventually brought the question back to Biden, but Trump continued to rip the family as “stone cold crooked,” even as Mason continued to demand a direct answer of the question. Trump complained that he already gave Mason “a long answer,” shouted “don’t be rude!” and demanded Mason direct a question to Niinisto instead.

“I just wanted you to have a chance to answer the question I asked you,” Mason shot back.

Trump was clearly done with this, replying:

“I’ve answered everything, It’s a whole hoax, and you know who’s playing into the hoax? People like you, and the fake news media that we have in this country, and I say in many cases the corrupt media, because you’re corrupt. Much of the media in this country is not just fake, it’s corrupt.”

When Mason finally conceded and asked the Finish president a question, Trump answered it.

Watch that moment above, via CSPAN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com