Trump Mocks Dr. Fauci at Debate, Blasts His Coronavirus Predictions: ‘I Think He’s a Democrat’

At the final 2020 Presidential Debate in Nashville, President Donald Trump attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci while defending his coronavirus leadership.

Moderator and NBC reporter Kristen Welker asked Trump about who he’s getting his coronavirus advice from while invoking the campaign call during which the president called Fauci and other health experts “idiots.”

“If you’re not listening to them, who are you listening to?” Welker asked.

“I’m listening to all of them including Anthony. I get along very well with Anthony,” Trump said. “But he did say don’t wear masks. He did say, as you know, this is not going to be a problem.”

Trump was taking Fauci out of context though it is hardly for the first time. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director has already explained that he advised against the public wearing masks at the start of the pandemic because health care workers were facing PPE shortages at the time, he wanted to make sure they had enough medical masks, and a growing supply of viable cloth masks caused him to change his guidance.

Trump did not acknowledge any of this, however, saying “I think [Fauci’s] a Democrat. But that’s okay.” He then claimed “I’m not knocking him” after calling Fauci an “idiot,” then argued “nobody knew what this thing was. Nobody knew where it was coming from, what it was.”

After Trump concluded with “he’s allowed to make mistakes, he happens to be a good person,” former Vice President Joe Biden ripped Trump over his tapped admission to Bob Woodward that he was downplaying the virus’ deadliness.

“Americans don’t panic. He panicked,” Biden said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]