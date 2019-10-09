President Donald Trump says he is unconcerned about ISIS fighters escaping Syrian prisons following the U.S. pullout because “they will be escaping to Europe.”

Speaking Wednesday at the White House, the president essentially shrugged off concerns about captured ISIS fighters held by Kurds escaping Syria — more or less saying it’s not the U.S.’s problem.

“They’re going to be escaping to Europe,” Trump said. “That’s what they want to go. They want to go back to their homes.”

Trump went on to swipe at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) — who has been one of his most vocal backers over the past few years but has spoken out strongly against the U.S. pullout from Syria.

“I think Lindsey would like to stay there for the next 200 years, and maybe add a couple hundred thousand people every place,” Trump said. “But I disagree with Lindsey on that.”

Later in the news conference, Trump expressed no reservation about the U.S. deserting the Kurds.

“They didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy,” Trump said. He added, “In addition to that, we have spent tremendous amounts of money on helping the Kurds in terms of ammunition, in terms of weapons, in terms of money, in terms of pay.

“With all of that being said, we like the Kurds.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

