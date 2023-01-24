Trump Offers Sinister Mockery of Mike Pence Over Classified Docs News: ‘Leave Him Alone!!!’

Former President Donald Trump offered his first reaction to the discovery of classified documents at the home of his former vice president Mike Pence.

“Mike Pence is an innocent man,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!”

The comment might seem earnest if it weren’t for Trump and Pence’s inimical relationship. Trump, infamously, egged on a mob of his own supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, a mob that called to hang Pence over his refusal to overturn the 2020 election. Their relationship since has been on ice.

Trump has spoken out in recent days regarding the classified documents found in Biden’s home and former office, after spending the last year engulfed in his own classified docs controversy. While the debate continues over Trump and Biden’s mishandlings of classified documents, the story took a turn when the news broke Tuesday that Pence’s team is working with the National Archives after documents were found in his home as well.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com