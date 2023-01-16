Trump Mocks Biden Handling of Classified Documents Before Warning: ‘I Have INFO on Everyone!’

Donald Trump capitalized on news that President Joe Biden has no visitor logs at the Wilmington, Delaware property where classified documents were recently discovered by bragging about the security measures at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday and accused Biden of keeping classified documents in a “flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured” garage. Three batches of classified materials in Biden’s possession have been found. Some were kept in a garage next to his Corvette. The president defended this storage option, claiming the garage was locked.

“The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage. Maybe they are smarter than we think! This is one of seemingly many places where HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents are stored (in a big pile on the damp floor),” Trump posted.

The former president then bragged that Mar-a-Lago is a far more secure site and bragged he had information on anyone coming in and out of the Florida property where he’s spent the majority of his time since leaving the White House.

“Mar-a-Lago is a highly secured facility, with Security Cameras all over the place, and watched over by staff & our great Secret Service. I have INFO on everyone!” Trump wrote.

Mar-a-Lago was of course recently raided by the FBI in an effort to retrieve classified documents that Trump is accused of mishandling. He’s denied any wrongdoing and insisted he had the authority to declassify documents while Biden did not.

