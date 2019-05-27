Trump Official Lynne Patton: ‘I Honestly Don’t Care’ if I’m Breaking the Law

Lynne Patton, an official at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, wrote that she “honestly” doesn’t care if her sharing a political tweet was in violation of federal law.

Patton shared a tweet from Twitter account @Education4Libs that defended her boss, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, writing in a Facebook status:

“Just retweeted this amazing tweet from both of my Twitter accounts – professional and personal. It may be a Hatch Act violation. It may not be. Either way, I honestly don’t care anymore. These people are determined to try to ruin and discredit a good man.”

Trump officials have in the past run up against the Hatch Act — a law that prohibits federal employees from using their positions to engage in partisan politics.

The tweet Patton shared on her government social media account was a defense of Carson, who made headlines last week after he was asked by a congresswoman about REOs and thought she was asking him about Oreo cookies.

See Patton’s full post below:

