Trump Official Repeatedly Demanded ‘Herd’ Immunity Strategy: ‘We Want Them Infected’

A top member of President Donald Trump’s team repeatedly encouraged health officials to push for “herd immunity,” calling to infect millions with the coronavirus, according to internal emails obtained by the House Oversight Committee.

As first reported by Politico, Paul Alexander, a top deputy of Michael Caputo, sent an email to the HHS assistant secretary for public affairs, along with six other senior officials, pushing for the deliberate infection of “Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions, etc.”

“There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD,” he wrote on July 4, adding, “So we use them to develop herd…we want them infected.”

Despite repeated claims that the White House is not engaging in a herd immunity strategy, Alexander’s emails prove otherwise — also revealing the deputy argued that colleges should stay open to allow infections to spread.

“Herd immunity is not the strategy of the U.S. government with regard to coronavirus,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar testified in an October House Oversight hearing.

The emails additionally show Alexander attacking scientists and trying to silence Dr. Anthony Fauci by asking the officials to “stop Fauci from talking” because “he is confusing people.”

“Can you ensure Dr. Fauci indicates masks are for the teachers in schools. Not for children,” Alexander wrote in an email. “There is no data, none, zero, across the entire world, that shows children especially young children, spread this virus to other children, or to adults or to their teachers. None. And if it did occur, the risk is essentially zero.”

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), chairs of the House’s coronavirus subcommittee, railed against the documents, claiming they “show a pernicious pattern of political interference by Administration officials.”

“As the virus spread through the country, these officials callously wrote, ‘who cares’ and ‘we want them infected,'” Clyburn added. “They privately admitted they ‘always knew’ the President’s policies would cause a ‘rise’ in cases, and they plotted to blame the spread of the virus on career scientists.”

