Trump Openly Pledges to Direct a Prosecutor ‘TO GO AFTER’ Biden If He’s Re-Elected

Former President Donald Trump openly threatened that if he is elected to the White House once more, he will direct a special counsel “TO GO AFTER” President Joe Biden and his family.

In the days since Trump was indicted on 37 criminal counts for mishandling classified documents, the former president has careened from attacking special counsel Jack Smith to seething over the legal peril he now faces.

Many of Trump’s defenders have accused the Biden administration of pursuing a politically motivated prosecution against the Republican frontrunner in the next presidential election. However, legal analysts, including Trump’s own attorney general William Barr, assert that Special Counsel Jack Smith appears to have an overwhelming case of criminality against the former president.

On Truth Social Monday, Trump posted a stunning missive in which he pledged to do the very thing he has accused Biden of: appointing a prosecutor to target his political enemies.

“I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL ‘PROSECUTOR’ TO GO AFTER THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, & ALL OTHERS INVOLVED WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ELECTIONS, BORDERS, & COUNTRY ITSELF!” Trump wrote.

In another post, Trump declared, “I HOPE THE ENTIRE COUNTRY IS WATCHING WHAT THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS ARE DOING TO AMERICA, AND ALL WE STAND FOR.”

“WE ARE A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE, AND IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE,” he continued. Trump then added a post script saying “CHINA JUST, EFFECTIVELY, TOOK OVER CUBA. WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED UNDER THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION!”

Trump was referring to recent reports that China and Cuba had a secret agreement for the establishment of a spying facility on the island nation. A Biden administration official told journalists that the spy base was operational before receiving an upgrade in 2019, which was when Trump was still the president.

