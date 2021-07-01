The Trump Organization released a statement in response to the news that their chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has surrendered to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Weisselberg’s surrender comes after he and the Trump Organization were reportedly indicted by a grand jury in connection with their long-running tax investigation and probes into other possible financial crimes. The exact charges against Weisselberg are unknown, but they are expected to be unsealed later today, and he and other Trump Organization representatives are expected to appear before court.

In the meantime, the Trump Organization offered this statement condemning the investigation as “a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President,” which was reported on Twitter by ABC’s News producer John Santucci.

Allen Weisselberg is a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who has worked with the Trump Organization for 48 years. He is now being used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President. The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics.

New – Trump Organization statement reacting to Allen Weisselberg who just surrendered to the Manhattan DA this morning — says in part he is being used as a "pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President. "

