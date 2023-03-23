Trump Posts Stunning Message Pushing Back On Calls for His Supporters to Be Peaceful Amid Impending Arrest

Former President Donald Trump has ramped up his inciteful rhetoric in a social media post that pushes back on calls for peaceful protest amid reports of his impending arrest.

Last Saturday, Trump revealed that he was expecting to be arrested by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg surrounding hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He has not been arrested, though he has used the idea that he is being unfairly prosecuted for raising $1.5 million dollars in campaign donations.

Trump called for Bragg to drop the case in an ALL CAPS rant posted Thursday morning:

WHY WON’T BRAGG DROP THIS CASE? EVERYBODY SAYS THERE IS NO CRIME HERE. I DID NOTHING WRONG! IT WAS ALL MADE UP BY A CONVICTED NUT JOB WITH ZERO CREDIBILITY, WHO HAS BEEN DISPUTED BY HIGHLY RESPECTED PROFESSIONALS AT EVERY TURN. BRAGG REFUSES TO STOP DESPITE OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE TO THE CONTRARY. HE IS A SOROS BACKED ANIMAL WHO JUST DOESN’T CARE ABOUT RIGHT OR WRONG NO MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE HURT. THIS IS NO LEGAL SYSTEM, THIS IS THE GESTAPO, THIS IS RUSSIA AND CHINA, BUT WORSE. DISGRACEFUL!

Sixteen minutes later, he posted:

EVERYBODY KNOWS I’M 100% INNOCENT, INCLUDING BRAGG, BUT HE DOESN’T CARE. HE IS JUST CARRYING OUT THE PLANS OF THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED, AS THEY TELL US TO BE PEACEFUL!

“THEY TELL US TO BE PEACEFUL!” comes when political tensions are very high in the country. Several Trump allies are calling for peaceful protest, including Rudy Giuliani, who said as much during a Twitter Spaces interview.

It does not take a genius to see that Trump appears to be suggesting that a violent approach to protest is still very much on the table, but in classic Trump fashion, he is also NOT saying that.

