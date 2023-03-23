Kyrsten Sinema Ridicules Dem Senator as the ‘Old Dudes Eating Jello’ Party: ‘Everyone Is Talking About How Great They Are’

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) has been ridiculing her former party at a number of Republican led events, according to a new report, and she even flipped the middle finger to former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain during one talk.

Politico’s Jonathan Martin collected multiple fiery moments from Sinema this year in which she’s attended events with Republican lobbyists and even praised her GOP colleagues.

From Politico:

As she races to stockpile campaign money and post an impressive, statement-making first-quarter fundraising number, Sinema has used a series of Republican-dominated receptions and retreats this year to belittle her Democratic colleagues, shower her GOP allies with praise and, in one case, quite literally give the middle finger to President Biden’s White House.

The middle finger was a symbolic gesture to Klain when Sinema was describing Klain trying to whip together Democratic votes in the Senate.

At a Washington reception with GOP lobbyists, Sinema also boasted that she’s no longer caucusing with Democrats.

“I’m not caucusing with the Democrats, I’m formally aligned with the Democrats for committee purposes but apart from that I am not a part of the caucus,” she reportedly said.

Not caucusing with Democrats means she also gets out of weekly “dumb lunches” with her colleagues where Jell-O is apparently a signature dish.

“Old dudes are eating Jell-O; everyone is talking about how great they are. I don’t really need to be there for that. That’s an hour and a half twice a week that I can get back,” she said.

