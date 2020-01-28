Following a morning of media bashing on Twitter, President Donald Trump praised his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, for his confrontation with NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly in which the nation’s chief diplomat reportedly berated the reporter in private following a contentious interview.

Trump’s remark came during a news conference announcing his Middle East peace proposal, which has already been rejected by the Palestinian leadership. During the event, Trump praised Pompeo for his work on the plan and then shouted out his confrontation with the NPR reporter.

“That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you yesterday, huh?” Trump said. “I think you did a good job on her, actually.”

Pompeo claimed that Kelly had violated a pre-interview agreement between the two after he refused to engage on the subject of Ukraine. But emails reported by the Washington Post support Kelly’s claim that she refused to take any subject off the table.

Watch above, via Fox News.

