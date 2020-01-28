Former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher has released a video attacking his former teammates who testified against him in his war crimes trial.

In a clip posted on his social media accounts, Gallagher featured footage of members of his former platoon giving interviews to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Gallagher referred to several of his former squadmates as “cowards” and also highlighted the names, faces, and statuses of those he called out who are still in active duty.

“For those who have and continue to slander my name, the truth is coming,” Gallagher warned. “The fight to clear my name is not over.”

Gallagher was acquitted last year for stabbing an injured, captive ISIS fighter to death during a deployment to Iraq in 2017. Gallagher was court-martialed for this and other accusations of shooting civilians during his deployment, and while he was found not guilty of these criminal charges, Gallagher was convicted for posing for a photo with the dead body of an ISIS fighter.

The San Diego Union-Tribune spoke to David Shaw, a former petty officer first class from Gallagher’s platoon, who criticized the video by saying Gallagher might have endangered the men he ID’d. He also defended the right of Gallagher’s squadmates to testify against his conduct in Iraq.

“Attempting to call attention to (those SEALs’) status in the way it’s been done does not serve the mission or the interests of the Navy,” said Shaw. “To attempt to out (their) status raises questions about the decision to do so. Each and every one of the guys who came forward were performers of the highest caliber and people of the highest reputations within the platoon.”

